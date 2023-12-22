PSI Advisors LLC Has $66,000 Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 74,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 182,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIS. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.29.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $64.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.25. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.62.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.42%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

