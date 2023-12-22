Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.91.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFG shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 10.7% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $78.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $93.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.15%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

