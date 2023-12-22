Prentice Wealth Management LLC Takes $338,000 Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $940,239,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,758,000 after buying an additional 10,751,662 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after buying an additional 8,540,248 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,432.8% during the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 5,307,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,380,000 after buying an additional 5,098,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,200,000 after buying an additional 3,684,443 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST opened at $50.40 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.12.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.