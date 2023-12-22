Prentice Wealth Management LLC Takes $338,000 Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $940,239,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,758,000 after buying an additional 10,751,662 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after buying an additional 8,540,248 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,432.8% during the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 5,307,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,380,000 after buying an additional 5,098,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,200,000 after buying an additional 3,684,443 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of JPST opened at $50.40 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.12.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
