Prentice Wealth Management LLC Sells 125 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 323.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of STZ stock opened at $235.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.20. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $24,704,439.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 409,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.