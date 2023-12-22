Prentice Wealth Management LLC Has $6.42 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 2.9% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $55.09 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $55.97. The company has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.52.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.