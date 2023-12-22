Physicians Realty Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd.

Physicians Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 400.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.5%.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 68.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 99.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 52.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 17.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

