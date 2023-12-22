Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Shares Down 4%

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) traded down 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.04 and last traded at $23.04. 150,330 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 490,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Phreesia from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.31.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PHR

Phreesia Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 54.28% and a negative net margin of 42.70%. The company had revenue of $91.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phreesia

In other news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $54,729.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,241,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,629,553.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Phreesia news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $54,729.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,241,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,629,553.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 1,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $32,738.31. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 745,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,388,734.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,272 shares of company stock worth $155,415 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phreesia

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 8.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,856,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,760,000 after purchasing an additional 624,456 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Phreesia by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,640,000 after buying an additional 349,301 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,814,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,205,000 after buying an additional 128,131 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,676,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,624,000 after acquiring an additional 139,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 86.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,571,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,479 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Phreesia

(Get Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.