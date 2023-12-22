Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PSX. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $135.29.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $134.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.13. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $136.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips 66

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

(Get Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

