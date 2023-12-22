Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $32,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 950.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $92.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

