PFG Advisors Sells 3,417 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

PFG Advisors lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,417 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of VEA opened at $47.40 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $47.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.68 and a 200-day moving average of $45.30.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

