OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Trading Down 8.1%

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.31. 99,751 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 122,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OPAL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on OPAL Fuels from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on OPAL Fuels in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $10.55 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.51.

Get OPAL Fuels alerts:

View Our Latest Report on OPAL

OPAL Fuels Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $917.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.82.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.27 million. OPAL Fuels had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 11.06%. As a group, analysts predict that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott V. Dols purchased 5,000 shares of OPAL Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $28,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,823 shares in the company, valued at $32,783.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 8.0% during the first quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 56,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in OPAL Fuels by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in OPAL Fuels by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 7.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 6,196 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 27.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

OPAL Fuels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OPAL Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPAL Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.