Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 137.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. Napco Security Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $17.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 1.45.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $41.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.93 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 29.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Articles

