Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Shares Up 5.7%

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) traded up 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.06 and last traded at $32.94. 71,070 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 210,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on MEG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MEG

Montrose Environmental Group Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $167.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Allan Dicks acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $51,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 264,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,782,704.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 671,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,277,000 after acquiring an additional 125,780 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 28,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 25.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.