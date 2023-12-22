Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Micron Technology updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.35)-($0.21) EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to -0.350–0.210 EPS.

Micron Technology Trading Up 8.6 %

NASDAQ:MU opened at $85.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $86.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on MU shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total value of $571,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $53,190,051.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total transaction of $571,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,190,051.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,390 shares of company stock worth $18,218,843. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 12.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,611,000 after acquiring an additional 16,953 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

