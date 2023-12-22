Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Micron Technology updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.35)-($0.21) EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to -0.350–0.210 EPS.

MU opened at $86.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $48.52 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.03 billion, a PE ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.61%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.61.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total value of $571,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,190,051.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 238,390 shares of company stock valued at $18,218,843. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $218,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

