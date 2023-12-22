Michael S. Karr Sells 13,630 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Stock

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) EVP Michael S. Karr sold 13,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $400,040.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,923. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $28.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $35.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.63.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.07). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.59%.

PPBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Get Our Latest Report on PPBI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Premier Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 279.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 646.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.