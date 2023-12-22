Michael C. Rechin Sells 10,000 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Stock

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) Director Michael C. Rechin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $370,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,180,149.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

First Merchants Stock Performance

NASDAQ FRME opened at $36.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.11. First Merchants Co. has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $43.97.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $161.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.60 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 26.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Merchants Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.23%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the first quarter valued at $50,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in First Merchants by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in First Merchants by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in First Merchants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Merchants from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on First Merchants from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Merchants in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Featured Stories

