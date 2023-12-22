Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Holdings Increased by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,856 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in Medtronic by 209.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT opened at $81.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.83. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $92.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.90%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

