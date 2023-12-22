McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Trims Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $21,442,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 34.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $12,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 514,683 shares of company stock worth $198,366,316. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $451.81.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $423.70 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $336.43 and a 52 week high of $427.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $400.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $397.27. The company has a market capitalization of $397.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

