McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $556,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 46.6% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 22,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 8,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $87.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $94.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.84.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

