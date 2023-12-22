McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,868 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in McDonald’s by 105,490.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $136,394,686,000 after purchasing an additional 456,638,560 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,341,360,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 469.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,471,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $129,170,000 after buying an additional 2,037,371 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,662 shares of company stock worth $2,593,634 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. HSBC began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.60.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $291.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.84.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

