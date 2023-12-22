McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Raised by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,707 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% during the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in McDonald’s by 8.2% in the second quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 7,685 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $291.45 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The firm has a market cap of $211.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $272.89 and a 200-day moving average of $279.84.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,662 shares of company stock worth $2,593,634. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

