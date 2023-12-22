Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Up 1.0 %

MA stock opened at $423.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $400.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.27. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $336.43 and a fifty-two week high of $427.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total value of $48,590,139.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,172,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,914,253,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 514,683 shares of company stock valued at $198,366,316 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $451.81.

View Our Latest Research Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.