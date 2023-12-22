Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Mastercard by 98,203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $324,644,252,000 after purchasing an additional 824,597,013 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977,885 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 900.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,903,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $115,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,838 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 514,683 shares of company stock worth $198,366,316 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $451.81.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $423.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $400.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $397.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $336.43 and a 52 week high of $427.61.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

