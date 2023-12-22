Martin Capital Advisors LLP Sells 60 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Martin Capital Advisors LLP cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 423.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 21,657 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

IWV traded up $1.54 on Friday, reaching $273.81. The company had a trading volume of 16,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,353. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.05 and a fifty-two week high of $274.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $254.33 and its 200 day moving average is $253.68.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

