Martin Capital Advisors LLP Acquires 500 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Martin Capital Advisors LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 30,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 127,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $237.35. The company had a trading volume of 448,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,792. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.91. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $188.06 and a 52-week high of $238.69. The stock has a market cap of $334.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

