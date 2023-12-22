M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Downgraded by Wedbush to “Neutral”

Wedbush lowered shares of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $116.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

M/I Homes Price Performance

Shares of M/I Homes stock opened at $131.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 2.11. M/I Homes has a 1-year low of $44.86 and a 1-year high of $131.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.51.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.55. M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that M/I Homes will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of M/I Homes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in M/I Homes by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in M/I Homes by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in M/I Homes by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in M/I Homes by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in M/I Homes by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

