Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 435.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 96,305 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises about 0.5% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $44,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,434,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,122,411,000 after purchasing an additional 147,415 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Linde by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,118,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,666,886,000 after purchasing an additional 134,593 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 2.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,066,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,644,351,000 after purchasing an additional 303,502 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Linde by 0.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,856,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,518,320,000 after purchasing an additional 91,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,568,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,639,518,000 after purchasing an additional 233,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of Linde stock opened at $409.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $302.17 and a 52 week high of $434.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $395.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.25.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.85.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

