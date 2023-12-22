Larry E. Romrell Sells 21,478 Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Liberty Live Group Price Performance

Shares of LLYVK stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. Liberty Live Group has a 12-month low of $29.63 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.96.

Get Liberty Live Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Liberty Live Group in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Live Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth approximately $990,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,249,000.

About Liberty Live Group

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.