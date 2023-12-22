Larry E. Romrell Sells 21,478 Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ FWONK opened at $64.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.77. Formula One Group has a one year low of $60.95 and a one year high of $78.58.
Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.57 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have recently commented on FWONK shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Formula One Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Formula One Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.
Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.
