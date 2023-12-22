LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Shares Up 4.5%

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.41 and last traded at $5.38. 18,938 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 323,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

LanzaTech Global Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that LanzaTech Global, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LanzaTech Global

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in LanzaTech Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in LanzaTech Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in LanzaTech Global by 1,196.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in LanzaTech Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in LanzaTech Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

About LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. LanzaTech Global, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

