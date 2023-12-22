Landmark Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $56.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.33. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.24 and a fifty-two week high of $56.48. The company has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

