Landmark Wealth Management LLC Makes New $26.65 Million Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 67,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,649,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 15.1% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $434.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $347.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $344.34 and a fifty-two week high of $438.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $408.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $406.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

