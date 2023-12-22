Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.93

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.93 and last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 228913 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LADR

Ladder Capital Price Performance

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 66.82 and a quick ratio of 66.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ladder Capital

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LADR. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Ladder Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 55.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ladder Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Ladder Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

About Ladder Capital

(Get Free Report)

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.