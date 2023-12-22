Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Insider Sells $299,304.72 in Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 3,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total transaction of $299,304.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,349.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of KEX stock opened at $81.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. Kirby Co. has a one year low of $60.14 and a one year high of $87.52.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $764.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.43 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 6.56%. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kirby from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kirby presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Kirby by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 404 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Kirby in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kirby in the first quarter worth $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Kirby by 293.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Kirby in the third quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

