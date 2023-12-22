Key Bridge Compliance LLC Takes Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Key Bridge Compliance LLC bought a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,551 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the second quarter worth about $35,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 2,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AXP. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.78.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $184.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.96 and a 200 day moving average of $162.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $185.77.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

