Key Bridge Compliance LLC Buys Shares of 6,824 iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Key Bridge Compliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWN. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $154.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.13. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.97 and a fifty-two week high of $157.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

