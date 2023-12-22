Key Bridge Compliance LLC Acquires New Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Key Bridge Compliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 103,194.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,134,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,045,225,000 after purchasing an additional 72,064,901 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,902,000 after buying an additional 7,178,474 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $708,259,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,459,000 after buying an additional 1,707,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,309,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,431,195,000 after buying an additional 997,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW opened at $260.57 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.43 and a 12-month high of $264.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $237.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.16.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 54.32%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.82.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

