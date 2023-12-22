iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Sets New 52-Week High at $84.27

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $84.27 and last traded at $84.27, with a volume of 6474 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.22.
The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.97.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.314 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%.
The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.
