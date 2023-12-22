iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Sets New 52-Week High at $84.27

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $84.27 and last traded at $84.27, with a volume of 6474 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.22.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.97.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.314 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 47.7% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 491.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

