iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Lifted by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

IJH opened at $278.25 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $231.49 and a 12 month high of $278.88. The stock has a market cap of $76.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $251.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.67.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

