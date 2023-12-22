iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Hits New 12-Month High at $278.88

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $278.88 and last traded at $278.66, with a volume of 592692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $278.60.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.67. The stock has a market cap of $76.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $231,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,772.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 43,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.