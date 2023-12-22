iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group decreased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Weaver Consulting Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,644,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 29,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 40,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, DAGCO Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 369,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,018,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $53.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.09. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

