Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Shares Sold by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,716 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.95. 13,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,495. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $25.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.95.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.1519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

