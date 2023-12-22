Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.46

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.46 and last traded at $32.44, with a volume of 160718 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.44.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.09.
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
