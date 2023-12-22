International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Hits New 1-Year High at $52.78

Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.78 and last traded at $52.72, with a volume of 24673 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.12.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

International Bancshares Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.75.

In related news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total value of $1,433,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,442,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,896,043.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $1,226,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,839,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,248,519.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total transaction of $1,433,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,442,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,896,043.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,675,150 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in International Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in International Bancshares by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in International Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in International Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in International Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

