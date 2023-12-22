Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,857 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,085 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 5.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Intel by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in Intel by 1.0% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 29,965 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its position in Intel by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.97.

Get Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Intel Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $47.08 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $47.27. The firm has a market cap of $198.49 billion, a PE ratio of -117.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day moving average of $36.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.