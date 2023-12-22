Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Trims Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,190 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,441 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.02.

Ford Motor Stock Up 4.6 %

NYSE F opened at $12.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.34. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

