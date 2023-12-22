Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.98

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.98 and last traded at $38.75, with a volume of 62690 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.61.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Insteel Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $730.06 million, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.21.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.33). Insteel Industries had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $157.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Insteel Industries, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.64%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Insteel Industries in the second quarter worth $38,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Insteel Industries in the third quarter worth $70,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Insteel Industries by 80.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Insteel Industries in the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Insteel Industries by 182.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

