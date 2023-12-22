Insider Selling: Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:RCE) Insider Sells A$334,562.00 in Stock

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:RCE – Get Free Report) insider Michele Dilizia sold 836,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.40 ($0.27), for a total transaction of A$334,562.00 ($224,538.26).

The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30.

About Recce Pharmaceuticals

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes synthetic antiinfectives in Australia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead candidate is RECCE 327 to treat blood infections and sepsis derived from E. coli and S. aureus bacteria, including their superbug forms.

