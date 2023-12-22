Insider Selling: Lycopodium Limited (ASX:LYL) Insider Sells A$162,044.46 in Stock

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2023

Lycopodium Limited (ASX:LYLGet Free Report) insider Karl Cicanese sold 15,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$10.73 ($7.20), for a total transaction of A$162,044.46 ($108,754.67).

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90.

Lycopodium Limited provides engineering and project delivery services in the resources, infrastructure, and industrial processes sectors. It operates through four segments: Mineral, Process Industries, Project Services-Africa, and Others. The company provides engineering and related services to junior exploration companies, multinational producers, and manufacturing and renewable energy facilities; project management, construction management, and commissioning services to the extractive mining industry; and asset management, engineering, architectural, and project delivery services to a range of private and public clients.

